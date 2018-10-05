OCTOBER 6 – 10 a.m. Bluffton National Guard Armory, 500 E. Spring St., Bluffton. 75 year private collection. 116 quality firearms including 16 Winchester Model 61, 9 Walther KKJ rifles, 7 Anschutz rifles and others, scopes, two Browning Gold Series gun safes, checkering tools, sight rings & bases, books & magazines, collectibles. Sale rotation: 10 a.m. Gun books, gun accessories, 10:30 guns by catalog order, 12:30 Browning gun safes. Preview Oct. 5 from 1-5 p.m. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, 800-373-6363, www.EllenbergerBros.com.

OCTOBER 11 – 3 p.m. – Dale and Reva Wall estates. 3924 E. 400 N., Huntington. 1880 Circa potato harvester w/4 iron wheels, antique carpenter tools, WWII artifacts, pony wagon, anvil, 4 Hit & Miss gas engines, lawn mowers, snow blower/PTO tiller, 4 Cutter wood planer, 3 point tractor equipment, farm primitives, ladders, misc. lumber, Nippon, china, glassware, farm toys, Edison cycle record player, 2 motorcycles, fishing, musical instruments, piano, appliances, modern furniture, more! Preview Oct. 11, noon-3 p.m. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, 800-373-6363, www.EllenbergerBros.com.

OCTOBER 13 – 9 a.m. – Richard L. Fields Trust, owners. Lehman Park Pavilion, 212 Park Ave., Berne. Property: W 950 S, Geneva. 97± acres, Hartford Twp., Sec. 21, Adams County. Offered in individual tracts, any combo. Tract 1: 43.737± acres tillable land, CR 950 S, CR 650 W, CR 1000 S. Tract 2: 43.771± acres tillable land, CR 950 S, CR 1000 S. Tract 3: 10± acres, 4± acres tillable, 6± acres woods, CR 1000 S. Krueckeberg Auction & Realty LLC, 877-591-8756, www.kjauction.com.

OCTOBER 13 – 11 a.m. – The Estate of Betty J. Baumgartner, Deborah L. Neuenschwander, Per. Rep. 7189 East 300 North, Craigville. Tract 1: 97.46 acres +/- prime agriculture farm land. Tract 2: All American ranch home, 36’x48’ pole building (2) grain bins situated on 2.54 acres +/-. Tract 3: Tracts 1 & 2 as an entirety. Section 17, Lancaster Township, Wells County. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, 800-373-6363, www.EllenbergerBros.com.

OCTOBER 20 – 10 a.m. – Estate of Dorothy J. Springer. 3514 East 200 North, Bluffton. Real estate and personal property. Section 22 & 27, Lancaster Township, Wells County. Tract 1: Well maintained ranch home w/pole building situated on 3A+/-. Tract 2: Wooded acreage containing 5.5A+/-. Tract 3: 62A+/- prime agricultural farm land. Tract 4: 60A+/- prime agricultural land. Tract 5: Tracts 1, 2, 3, & 4 as an entirety. Open house Oct. 8 from 5-7 p.m. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, 800-373-6363, www.EllenbergerBros.com.

OCTOBER 27 – 10 a.m. – ESTATE OF PAUL E. & CAROL A. HENRY. Winters Road, Fort Wayne. Tract 1: Section 15, 1-1/2 story home, pole building, stocked pond, 4.102A+/-. Tract 2: Section 15, 16.032A+/- agriculture. Tract 3: Section 10, 34.440A+/- agriculture. Tract 4: 50.472A+/- agriculture (Tracts 2 & 3 as entirety). Pickup w/snow blade, lawn & garden, snow blower, golf cart, shop tools, pool table, modern furniture, collectibles, primitives, more! Open house Oct. 9, 5-7 p.m. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, 800-373-6363, www.EllenbergerBros.com.

NOVEMBER 8 – 6 p.m. – Dina Fae Moser estate, seller. 4-H Park, Bluffton. Online bidding available. 150± acres, productive tillable land, potential home sites, hunting/recreational, Wells County, Bluffton. Offered in 14 tracts from 2± to 25± acres. Tracts 1-6: Northwest corner of SR 1 & CR 300N. Tracts 7-10: Southwest corner of SR 124 & SR 201. Tracts 11-14: Elm Grove Rd. Inspection: Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-noon, meet Schrader Rep. on Tract 2. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, Inc., 800-451-2709, www.schraderauction.com.

NOVEMBER 12 – 6:30 p.m. – J. Arthur Sr. & Marjorie Gard Revocable Living Trust, owner. Huntington County Fairgrounds. 285+/- acres, Lancaster & Wayne Townships, Huntington County, 5 large tracts of land, great soils, country residence. Halderman Real Estate Services, www.halderman.com, 800-424-2324, Rick Johnloz, 260-827-8181, Jon Rosen, 260-740-1846, Pat Karst, 260-224-0415.

NOVEMBER 13 – 6:30 p.m. – Donald & Sondra Farr, owners. Ivy Tech Community College Marion Campus. 80+/- acres, two tracts, productive farmland, potential building sites, Washington Township, Blackford County. Halderman Real Estate Services, 800-424-2324, www.halderman.com, Rick Johnloz, 260-827-8181.

NOVEMBER 15 – 6 p.m. – Reba H. Monahan Estate. Conducted at Play Acres, 300 East Madison St., Fairmount. 77.55 acres +/- productive agriculture farm land, Section 27, Range 8-E, Fairmount Township, Grant County. 100% possession for the 2019 crop year! Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, 800-373-6363, www.EllenbergerBros.com.

NOVEMBER 17 – 11 a.m. – David B. & Robin L. Fillers, owners. 2765 East 350 North, Bluffton. 83.59 acres+/- recreational & agriculture, stocked pond, Section 16, Lancaster Township, Wells County. Tract 1: 16.50 acres+/- agriculture. Tract 2: 13.80 acres+/- pond & woods. Tract 3: 18.30 acres+/-, 1½ story modern home, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, building. Tract 4: 14.50 acres+/- woods. Tract 5: 20.49 acres+/- woods. Tract 6: Combination of Tracts (Offered as an entirety). Acreage subject to change. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, www.EllenbergerBros.com, 800-373-6363.

NOVEMBER 20 – 6 p.m. – Quackenbush Farms LLC, owners. Lighted Gardens, 10794 N. State Road 1, Ossian. Farm Location: 1 mile east of Zanesville on Wells County Road 1200 N. 96.5A agriculture, wooded/recreational, Zanesville (81A Southern Allen County, Sec. 35, Lafayette Twp., 15.5A Northern Wells County, Sec. 2, Union Twp.). Offered in tracts, entirety, any combination. Tract 1: 13A cropland, 2½A wooded. Tract 2: 68A cropland. Tract 3: 13A wooded/recreational. Holloway Auction Co., Inc., 260-824-5060, www.HollowayAuction.com., Jody Holloway, 260-273-0999, Rudy Frauhiger, 260-273-1199.