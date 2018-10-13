Home Opinions State / National Trump’s trolling vs. ‘the constitution of knowledge’ Trump’s trolling vs. ‘the constitution of knowledge’ October 13, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State / National … but he could be the most honest president in modern history State / National Will Democrats out-populist Trump in Ohio? Opinions The left’s foolhardy attack on the Senate Opinions A reunion filled with gratitude and respect Opinions Turn outrage over Kavanaugh into action Opinions The Kavanaugh fight shows we have not yet plumbed the depths of Democratic ruthlessness LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment