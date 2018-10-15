Kyla Study, Junior at Norwell High School

How old are you?

I am 16.

Do you like your name?

I do. It’s very unique. I don’t know anybody else with the same name.

If you had to change your name what would it be?

I’ve never thought about. When I was younger my twin sister and I used to play dress up and my name used to be Lindsay, but I’ve never really thought about changing my name to that.

What is the funniest thing that happened to you?

Well we were just taking pictures out there of the 4 of us that dressed up as Winnie-the-Pooh today and that was funny.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you choose to go and why?

Australia. It’s different from here. It’s very Caribbean. It’s beach and tropical and I’ve never been there, I love to travel too so I’d like to go there.

You’ve been given an elephant. You cannot give it away or sell it. What would you do with it?

Probably keep it as a pet. I like elephants. They’re cute animals.

Tell me something about a parent or relative that you find awesome and you hope to accomplish someday?

My great grandparents have owned their own farm for 65 years. I don’t want to be a farmer, but I hope to accomplish having something like they do in the future. I want to be a doctor and have my own practice.

Awesome. So something that has that longevity and you really look up to them for sticking with something for so long?

Yes.

What are you proudest of?

My academics. I have a 4.0 GPA and I’ve worked really hard for it. I’m probably proudest of maintaining that and working hard.

That is definitely something to be proud of. Your mom let me know that both you and your sister got accepted into the National Honor Society! Congrats!

You are a new addition to a crayon box. What color would you be and why?

Probably coral. Coral is one of my favorite colors and it’s really bright. I like bright things.

Do you own a pet?

I have a cat and a fish.

What are their names?

My fish is Magdalena and my cat’s name is Lily.

Can you tell me a joke?

My mom told me I would probably have to say one so my sister was looking some up for me last night. ‘What’s the difference between swine flu and bird flu?’

I don’t know.

One needs a tweetment and the other needs an oinkment.

(Interviewer laughing) That is cute! I love that.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

My AP Literature class. There is only 12 of us in there so we all know each other pretty well by now. I think that’s pretty cool.

Are you involved in school sports, music or other activities? Any outside of school activities?

I’m on the swim team for the high school and I’m in Student Council. During the summer I swim for the Wells Community Swim Team and I’m trying to volunteer more in the community too.

A penguin walks through that door right now wearing a baseball cap. What does he say and why is he here?

He’s probably there because penguins live in the cold and he just came from his igloo. He asks how everyone’s doing. He is here to study in the study hall room.

Haha. A smart penguin.

Who is one of your friends that make you laugh all the time?

Bailey.

Who is your most academically inclined friend? (first name only)

Probably my twin sister MaKayla.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years and how will you get there?

I want to be a doctor so I’ll probably still be in medical school going for my doctorate. I’ll get there by hard work and dedication and passion for what I want to do.

Great answer. Do you know where you want to start college off at?

Indiana University.

It sounds like you have a great future ahead of you! It was great interviewing you.

Interviewer: Amy Serafini

News-Banner, Bluffton, Indiana