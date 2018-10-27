STATE OF INDIANA) IN THE Wells Circuit Court

) SS:

COUNTY OF Wells) CAUSE NUMBER: 90C01-1808-JC-00027

IN THE MATTER OF:

NES – DOB 5/13/2003

A Child ALLEGED TO BE

A Child IN NEED OF SERVICES

AND

Talli J. Noles (Biological Mother)

Jason S Southard (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF child IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Talli J. Noles

Jason S Southard

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Wells Circuit Court, 102 Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714 – 260-824-6485 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 11/27/2018 at 11:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Yvette Runkle

Clerk

Megan Morey, 30986-49

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

c/o Adams Co DCS

720 N 13th St

Decatur, IN 46733

Office: 260-433-0370

nb 10/13, 20, 27

