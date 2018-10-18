Stanley “Rex” Ramseyer, 81, of Palm Springs, Calif., and formerly of Wells County, died Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at his residence.

He was born July 5, 1937, in Wells County.

Survivors include his sister, Donna Lugar of Keystone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Ramseyer and Hope M. (Tuttle) Ramseyer; sisters, Charlotte Herring and Phyllis Briles; and a brother, Dexter Falk.

There will be a graveside service to celebrate his life at the Keystone Friends Cemetery, Keystone, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23. Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

