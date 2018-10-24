Home Lifestyle Several youngsters read1,000 books Several youngsters read1,000 books October 24, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle all for One productions to present ‘A Christmas Carol’ in November Lifestyle Balentine Gallery has art by ‘father, daughter and friends’ on exhibit People Sponsorships offered for CAC ‘menu’ auction Nov. 3 Lifestyle Wells Co. Council on Aging: 10-24-18 What's Up! What’s Up!: 10-24-18 Local News Free legal help sessions at the Wells County Library Oct. 24 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment