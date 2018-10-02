Home Obituaries Sally Lobsiger, 74 Sally Lobsiger, 74 October 2, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Sally Lobsiger, 74, of Bluffton, died Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at Signature Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are pending at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Kathleen King, 83 Obituaries Ruth P. Licking, 97 Obituaries Clara Virginia Bales, 100 Obituaries Donna E. Byerly, 85 Obituaries Richard A. Hanen, 72 Obituaries Leonard A. Pulley, 68 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment