Ruth P. Licking, 97, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2018, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

Ruth was born Feb. 16, 1921, in Marion, N.C. to William E. and Sallie Pyatt Cooper. She graduated from Marion High School and honorably served her country in the United States Army. It was there that she met her husband, William H. “Bill” Licking, and they were married Feb. 17, 1945, in Bexar County, Texas. They moved to Bluffton in 1954, and together owned and operated Licking Menswear in downtown Bluffton for many years. Ruth was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she was active in the United Methodist Women.

Ruth had lived at River Terrace for the last 13 years, where she enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her many friends.

Survivors include four children, Linda (Gary) Gerhold of Norcoss, Ga., Betty (Edward) Gatke of Fort Wayne, Jacqueline (Bill) Vall of Hendersonville, N.C. and Tom (Brenda) Licking of Golden, Co.; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patsy Bernhardt of Hamilton, Ohio.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; four sisters; and two brothers.

A celebration of life service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, in the Chapel of River Terrace Estates. Pastor Jerry Qualls will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial in Ruth’s memory to River Terrace Estates – Resident Activity Fund. A family graveside service has taken place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.