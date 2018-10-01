Richard A. “Dick” Hanen, 72, of Markle, passed away peacefully Sept. 27, 2018.

He was born Dec. 20, 1945, in New Castle, the son of Frank and Frances Fisher Hanen of Hagerstown.

Richard was a 1963 graduate of Hagerstown High School and a 1967 graduate of Purdue University in West Lafayette. He worked in data information systems at Lutheran Hospital and later Dana Axle Corporation. Richard loved the outdoors, reading and spending time with friends and family. Farming was his true passion. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandpa, uncle, cousin, brother-in-law, and friend. His marriage to Connie Bennett Hanen was in 1986. She preceded him in death in 2017.

Surviving family include his son, Ryan (Lara) Hanen of Bluffton; his daughter, Ashley (Tim) Clark of Fort Wayne; his granddaughters, Ellee, Maci and Paisley Hanen; his grandson, Koltyn Clark; his brother-in-law, Jon (Carol) Bennett of Markle; his sister-in-law, Susan (Michael) Monnot of Peru; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dick Bennett.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian.

Memorials may be made to Purdue Alumni Association. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com