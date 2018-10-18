NOTICE OF HEARING FOR AREA PLAN COMMISSION

10/12/18

Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 1st day of November 2018, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the proposed amendments of the Wells County Zoning Ordinance & Wells County Subdivision Control Ordinance.

1. Geographic Area Affected: This potential ordinance revision affects all of Wells County, IN including incorporated areas that are under the jurisdiction the Area Plan Commission.

2. Subject Matter:

WELLS COUNTY Ordinance Amendments

a. Zoning Ordinance

i. Permitting

ii. Accessory Dwellings

iii. 3 & 4 Unit Dwellings

iv. Lot Size, Setbacks, & Heights

v. Accessory Structures

vi. Home Occupations

vii. Misc. Lot Requirements

viii. Off Street Parking

ix. Signage

x. Sight Triangles

xi. Easements

xii. Recreational Vehicles as Residence

xiii. Development Plans

xiv. Domestic Animals

xv. Residential Drug & Alcohol Rehab

xvi. Slaughterhouse

b. Subdivision Control Ordinance

i. Minor Subdivision, Addition, & Combine Setbacks

ii. Public Ways Connectivity Standards

iii. Cul-de-sac Standards

iv. Storm Water Standards

v. Survey and Plat Standards

3. Examination of Proposal: The proposed amendment will be available for examination at the Wells County Area Plan Commission office at 223 Washington St. Bluffton, Indiana 46714.

4. Written Objections: Written objections to the proposal that are filed with the secretary of the commission will be heard at the public hearing.

5. Oral Comment: Oral comments on the proposal will be at the public hearing.

6. Continuation: The public hearing can be continued from time to time as may be found necessary.

Dated this 12th day of October, 2018

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 10/18

hspaxlp