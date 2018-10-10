Norman E. Chartier, 68, of Manheim and formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Woonsocket, R.I., he was the son of Ernest and Alice Ravenelle Chartier. Norman was the loving husband of Doris Brinneman Chartier, and they celebrated their 23rd anniversary this past March. He worked for General Motors in Framingham, Mass., and Fort Wayne.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Andrea, wife of Billy Rabago, of Austin, Texas, and Alyssa, wife of Richard Garcia of Kyle, Texas; two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Nick Garcia; a twin brother, Ernie Chartier of Elizabethtown, Pa.; a sister, Susan Jolda of Mount Joy, Pa.; and a sister-in-law, Lee Chartier. Preceding him in death is a brother, Paul Chartier, and a half-sister, Aline Negri.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Those desiring may send memorial contributions in Norman’s memory to Furever Home Adoption Center, 5984 Main St., East Petersburg, PA 17520. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, Pa., in charge of arrangements. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com