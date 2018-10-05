Norma Jean Kipfer, 90, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 3, 2018, at the Christian Care Retirement Community.

Norma was born March 25, 1928, in Decatur, Ind., to Elmer Lautenschleger and Justine Stultz Lautenschleger. She married Donald E. Kipfer in Decatur Mar. 25, 1950. He preceded her in death Feb. 18, 2011.

A 1946 graduate of Decatur High School, Norma retired from KITCO in Bluffton after almost 20 years of service. She was a past member of St. John United Church of Christ in Vera Cruz. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, playing cards and games, and attending KITCO retiree dinners. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Ron D. Kipfer of Craigville and Wayne E. (Lisa) Kipfer of Bluffton; two granddaughters, Natasha (Brandon) Mechling of Bluffton and Sahara (Daniel) Lautzenheiser of Cincinnati, Ohio; and three great-grandchildren, Collin Mechling, Ashlyn Mechling, and Landen Lautzenheiser.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Owen Lautenschleger.

Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at the funeral home, with Mark Gerber officiating. There will be an additional hour of of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John Family Worship Center in Vera Cruz.

Online condolences: www.goodwincaleharnish.com