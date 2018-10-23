Noel R. Burger, 83, of Kokomo and formerly of Bluffton, died Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 at Northwoods Village, Kokomo. Born July 19, 1935 in New Haven, he was the son of Martin J. Burger and Lulu Irene (Troop) Burger.

On Oct. 25, 1980, in Bennetts Switch, he married Adrian V. (Blair), and she survives.

Survivors include his wife, Adrian V. Burger of Kokomo; one son Dwayne Martin Burger of Tipton; two daughters Cheryl Elizabeth (Jerry) Ford of O’Fallon, Ill., and Gayle Ann (Brian) Warren of Sims; five stepdaughters, Cynthia Arnett of Kokomo, Debra (Ed) Graber of Peru, Joni (William) Aaron of Greenwood, Carol (Art) Hwang of Marlton, N.J., and Jennifer (Scott) Julian of Indianapolis.

Noel was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Marilyn Burger; three brothers, Kennis, Calvin, Karl; and one sister, Mary Lou Martz.

Services will be at 12 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 25, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo. Calling hours are from 11 a.m. until noon Thursday. Entombment will be at Everest Memorial Park, Logansport.