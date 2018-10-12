Marylin Sue Miller ZeBelle, 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, at Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born on May 8, 1947, at her home in Pennville (Jay County), the daughter of Otis and Susie May (Shockey) Miller.

Marylin went to Pennville High School. She married Benjamin Joe ZeBelle on Sept. 8, 1976, at Hazelwood Christian Church.

Marylin loved crocheting, crafts, bingo, fairs, traveling, and was an avid Pokemon player. She owned and operated ZeBelle’s Concessions with her husband and family. She also owned and operated Marylin’s Candy Shop in Bridgeton.

Survivors include her husband, Benjamin Joe ZeBelle; daughter, Susanna (Mark) Haire; grandchildren, Jacinda, Jasper, and Stormy; brother, Max Miller; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Earl Miller, Bob Miller, and Fred Miller.

Family and friends may call from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday at the mortuary. Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 15, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. A carry-in dinner will follow at nephew Fred Miller Jr.’s house, 11765W-700S, Redkey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

