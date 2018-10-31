Marilyn Chloe Bell “Mamaw,” 88, of Ossian, passed away Sunday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2018, after a brief illness of three weeks.

Marilyn was born Aug. 25, 1930, in Ossian, to Belva Lockwood “Rollie” Imel and Mabel Rupright Imel. She graduated from Ossian High School in 1948.

She worked for 23 years as an Avon sales representative, and then for 34 years as a sales representative for The Advertiser. She retired at the age of 81.

Marilyn was most proud of her family, who greatly loved her. She greeted everyone with a smile, and enjoyed making her home a safe and comfortable haven. Marilyn loved cooking and serving warm, delicious meals, and spending time talking to friends and family. She attended the First Presbyterian Church of Bluffton, and was a member of Psi Iota Xi of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Gene Bell, in 1999. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sally (Imel) Alspaugh; her brother, Dave Imel; a sister-in-law, Joyce Ann Bell Sonner, and one great-granddaughter.

She is survived by her children, Debbie (Joe) Elkins, of Bluffton, Dwight (Gigi) Bell, of Manassas, Va., and David Bell of Chicago, Ill.; brothers, Jim (Shirley) Imel and Robert (Sandra) Imel; and a sister, Shirley (Joe) Pitzer. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Erin (Lee) Nagel of Auburn, Adam (Natalia) Elkins of Carmel, Alison (Dustin) Martin of Battle Ground, Wa., Amy (Christopher) Studabaker of Greenfield, Megan (Michael) Freeze of Clayton, N.C., Melissa Bell of Houston, Texas, Molly Bell of New York, N.Y., and Maralee Bell of Paris, France; 14 great-grandchildren; and more than 30 nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be Sunday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Dustman Road, Bluffton, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be Friday, Nov. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 3, from noon to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Preferred memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Bluffton. Visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com to leave condolences.