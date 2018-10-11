Home News Local Green Plains plant included in sale to Valero Local Green Plains plant included in sale to Valero October 11, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Español para jovenes estudiantes News 2 candidates seek open seat Business Social Security checks for 2019 increases as inflation rises News Snakes alive News Police Notebook: 10-11-18 Sports Southern Wells reading program LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment