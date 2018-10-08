Home State & National News Limousine blows stop sign; 20 die when vehicle strikes SUV Limousine blows stop sign; 20 die when vehicle strikes SUV October 8, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Kavanaugh takes place on high court; McConnell looks ahead State & National News Columbus Day? In Columbus, they are honoring veterans State & National News China tells U.S. to stop criticism, saying it’s harming relationship State & National News Vizcaino, Braves stop Dodgers 6-5, cut NLDS deficit to 2-1 State & National News Deep dig: Indians face familiar 2-0 hole in ALDS against Astros State & National News Still far off, Michael a growing menace to Florida Panhandle LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment