Lillian E. Arnold, 91, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, Oct. 9, 2018, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Lillian was born in Paulding County, Ohio, on March 3, 1927, to Cornelius and Anna Oberlander Steffen. She married Herman E. Arnold in Wells County on July 21, 1944. He preceded her in death on July 27, 2008.

She worked at Franklin Electric for many years, retiring in 1987. Lillian was also a homemaker and was a member of Epworth Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling in several local league’s along with her husband. She loved puzzles and knitting, most of all spending time with her family.

Survivors include a son, Dennis (Janice) Arnold of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Linda Tucker of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Wanda Steffen of Bluffton.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lillian was preceded in death by an infant son, Steven E. Arnold; four brothers, Norman, Raymond, George and Willis Steffen; and two sisters, Catherine Nicholson and Anna Stauffer.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Tony Garton will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Epworth Methodist Church, Bluffton. Friends and family can leave online condolences at goodwincaleharnish.com