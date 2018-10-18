On September 25, 2018, Duke Energy Indiana, LLC filed a Verified Petition with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in Cause No. 45145 for approval of an optional Solar Services Program Tariff, Rider No. 26. Rider No. 26, available to customer classes, Rate CS, Rate LLF, Rate HLF and Rate WP, provides an alternative financing method for solar facilities located on customers’ premise, including alternative regulatory plan flexibility and declination of jurisdiction under Ind. Code § 8-1-2.5-6.

Duke Energy Indiana, LLC

By: Melody Birmingham-Byrd,

President.

10/18

hspaxlp

