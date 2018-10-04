Home Lifestyle Lancaster Central High School Class of 1966 holds reunion Lancaster Central High School Class of 1966 holds reunion October 4, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Make a budget Lifestyle Lemon takes the cake Lifestyle Funny things kids say: Color my world with love Lifestyle Skye Fiechter reads 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Lifestyle Mission Revolution at Hope Church Oct. 7th Lifestyle What’s Up!: 10-3-18 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment