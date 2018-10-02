Kathleen Louise Durham King, 83, of Bluffton, has gone home to meet her Lord and Savior Monday morning, Oct. 1, 2018, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

Kathy was born June 29, 1935, in Arjay, Ky., to Pat and Nora Taylor Durham. She married Everett K. King Jan. 17, 1954, in Wells County.

A lifelong resident of Bluffton, she resided at River Terrace Estates the last years of her life. She enjoyed group activities and frequent drives in the River Terrace van. The highlight of her week was going out to dinner, facilitated by Wells on Wheels.

Kathleen was a devoted and loving mother to two daughters, Loronda Mahon of Columbus, Ind., Kelli L. Craighead of Fort Wayne; and two sons, Charles D. “Chuck” (Tammy) of Bluffton, and Bruce D. King (Cynthia) of Greentown. She was a loving grandma to 11 grandchildren, Chris Mahon of Bluffton, Beth (Billie) Moore of Brown County, Cory Mahon of Fishers, Adam (Jamie) Jackson of Fort Wayne, James (Sarah) King of Bluffton, Aaron (Tamara) Jackson of Bluffton, Sheena Craighead of Fort Wayne, Siarra Craighead of Fort Wayne, Mallory (Jay) Nicholas of Chicago, Brent King and Cara King, both of Greentown; along with 16 great-grandchildren. Kathleen is also survived by siblings, Juanita (Lee) Randall, Viola Harris, Loretta “Peggy” Byrd, Pat Durham Jr. and Bill Durham; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Everett March 9, 2010; and a sister, Hazel Kinsey.

Calling hours will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, and one hour prior to services Friday at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Pastor Douglas McClure officiating. Burial will follow in Six Mile Cemetery.

Preferred memorials can be made to Wells County Friends of the Shelter.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com