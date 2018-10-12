John M. Cook, 82, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 10, 2018, at the Canterbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

John was born June 23, 1936, in Wells County to Maurice E. Cook and Mabel I. Dubach Cook. After his mother’s death, at the age of 5, John was taken in and raised by his aunt and uncle, Sam and Elma Dubach Kaehr. John married Dianne K. Nusbaum April 1, 1995, in Bluffton; she survives.

A 1954 graduate of Berne French Township High School, John served in the United States Army from 1955 until 1957 during the Korean War. He worked at Franklin Electric in the cost accounting division for 14 years. He then retired from McCoy Bolt in Fort Wayne as head of heat-treat operations after 14 years of service.

John attended Life Community Church in Bluffton and was an active member of Grover Sheets American Legion Post 111. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and also enjoyed reading, and was a history “buff,” especially when it came to World War II.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by four daughters, Monica Bryan of Findlay, Ohio, Stacey (Gary) Fiechter of Monroe, Amy-Jo Cook of Berne, and Angela (Ryan Stiffler) Conner of Fort Wayne; four sons, John (Alyce) Cook of Indianapolis, Andrew Cook of Carmel, Donald (Amanda) Conner of Bluffton, and Deke (Lisa) Conner of Fort Wayne; 24 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren (and one on the way); and two sisters, Annie Baumgartner and Bonnie Gerber, both of Bluffton.

In addition to his parents and his aunt and uncle, John was preceded in death by four brothers, Phil, Chad, Bud, and Robert Kaehr; and a sister, Beulah Clark.

A funeral service to celebrate John’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton in conjunction with the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Friends of the Shelter, or American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

