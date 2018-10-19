James D. Merriman, 86, a resident of Adams Woodcrest for the past year and a longtime resident of Preble, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

He was born on Friday, Feb. 12, 1932, in Adams County, the son of the late Omer H. Merriman and the late Mary B. (Carr) Merriman. He married Marge Menter on June 7, 1953, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Preble. They were married for 65 years before Jim’s passing.

Jim was a 1950 graduate of Monmouth High School. He retired in 1994 as owner and operator of Amishville, USA. He had previously owned Merriman’s Family Restaurant and was the manager of Happy Humpty Restaurant. He had also worked for Don Ray Drive-a-Way from 1983 to 2005.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Preble, where he had served as chairman and vice-chairman of the congregation and taught Sunday school. Jim had also served on the Wyneken School Board and served as president of the Social Club in Preble. He enjoyed winters in Florida with his wife. Jim and Marge were active in the Christ the King Lutheran Church in LaBelle, Florida. Jim served as an usher and was on various committees. He helped decorate the Church for Christmas and Easter. He was well known for his pancakes at their pancake and sausage meals.

Jim was always willing to volunteer with anything that needed done in the community or the church. He loved his family very much.

Survivors include his wife, Marge Merriman of Preble; son, Randy (Beth) Merriman of Decatur; two daughters, Judith Teague of Fort Wayne and Gail (Carey) Webster of Roanoke; two sisters, Rowena Vogelwede of Decatur and Sandra Sue Yodice of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Shanon (Heather) Merriman, Anthony (Rachel) Merriman, Ryan (Nickol) Teague, Aaron (Caitlyn) Teague, T.J. Steensma, Tyler Steensma, and Trey Steensma; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Kneuss, and a son-in-law, Clyde Teague.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Preble, with Pastor Andrew Yeager officiating. Interment will follow in the Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Preble.

Friends will be received from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Woodcrest Chapel and on Sunday, Oct. 21, from 12 to 2 p.m. and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, as well as one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Preferred Memorials are to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wyneken Lutheran School, or Worship Anew.