Home Business HealthCare.gov hit by hackers, data on 75,000 put at risk HealthCare.gov hit by hackers, data on 75,000 put at risk October 20, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS City water loop will be completed soon; watersphere will wait Lifestyle Flack celebrates CRP funds’ use Business U.S. stocks wobble after shaky week Business State’s jobless rate remains at 3.5% Business Counseling, treatment facility celebrates Bluffton office Business Indy airport authority gets $20 million for projects LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment