Earl D. Harris, 77, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 10, 2018, at his residence with his family by his side.

Earl was born July 28, 1941, in Keystone, to Emery Earl Harris and Winifred I. Ellison Harris.

He married Jane Powell Aug. 8, 1978, in Bluffton. His wife survives.

Earl attended Chester Center School. He worked at Keebler’s for 18 years and later worked at Fleetwood in Decatur for six years, retiring in 2003. Following retirement, Earl worked part-time for two years as an attendant at the Super Wash car wash in Bluffton.

He attended Grace Fellowship in Decatur and was a member of the Moose Lodge in Bluffton for many years. Earl enjoyed playing cards, corn hole, hunting and fishing, following Indiana University sports, and most of all camping with his wife at Amishville for the past 26 years.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Pam (Larry) Reynolds of Markle and Tami (Stuart) LeFever of Geneva; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; two brothers; Jim “Butch” (Rose) Harris and Lester (Jo) Harris, both of Montpelier; a sister; Evelyn Herring of Upland; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas E. Harris.

Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home with Pastor Dan York officiating. Burial will follow at the Six Mile Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of the funeral home.