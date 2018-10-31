Home State & National News Donnelly and Braun spar over abortion stances Donnelly and Braun spar over abortion stances October 31, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Brothers rescued after kayaks capsize State & National News Man will be charged in Goshen College professor’s death State & National News Indiana missionary slain in Cameroon State & National News Trump demands end to birthright citizenship status State & National News A look at the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause State & National News U.S. sending 5,200 troops to border LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment