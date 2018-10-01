Donna E. Byerly, 85, of Decatur, passed away Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Swiss Village in Berne. She was born on Feb. 22, 1933, in Adams County, the daughter of the late Harvey F. and Minnie C. (Bauermeister) Bucher. On Jan. 25, 1953, she married Ronald Byerly, and he preceded her in death on March 4, 1983.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church – Preble. She worked along with her husband Ron on the family farm where they started BY-BU Farms. After Ron’s passing, she then continued working along with her son Brian. She retired from Ft. Wayne Wire Dye after 45 years. Donna also enjoyed being involved in her grandchildren’s sporting events

Donna is survived by a daughter, Cheryl (Paul) Harding of River Forest, Ill.; daughter, Jayne (Bob) Goulet of Decatur; daughter, Ronda (Mike) Ross of Austin, Texas; son, Brian (Shelly) Byerly of Decatur; and daughter, Kristie (Kent) Brown of Decatur. She also has 14 grandchildren, Kristen Fisher, Mark Harding, Katie Linder, Betsy Thieme, John Goulet, Amy Reinhard, Michael Ross, Macy Jo, Ryan, Megan and Max Byerly and Kyle, Kevin and Kameron Brown; five great-grandchildren, Lexi and Luke Linder; and Colton, Julia and Ava Thieme.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Kevin Alan, and her only brother, Bob Bucher.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, on Friday, Oct. 5, with visitation one hour prior from 9 to 10 a.m. Pastor Daniel Dahling will be officiating. Burial will take place in the Decatur Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church – Preble or Adams County Cancer Coalition.

