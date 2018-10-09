Home Lifestyle Recipes Coloring contest winner Coloring contest winner October 9, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Events Decatur’s Downtown Development Week continues through Saturday Lifestyle Painting session slated in Muncie Community Events Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County: 10-8-18 Community Events Creative Arts to host ‘On Broadway’ fundraiser Nov. 3 Lifestyle What’s Up!: 10-8-18 Lifestyle Lemon takes the cake LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment