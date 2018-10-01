Clara Virginia Bales, 100, of Montpelier, passed away at 2:55 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at the Colonial Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marion, Ind.

She was born Sept. 4, 1918, in Wells County, to Daniel Peter Schmidt and Lillie Devore Schmidt. She married Leo Lloyd Bales Sept. 7, 1937, in Poneto; her husband passed away Feb. 17, 1979.

Clara attended Chester Center High School. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Montpelier for many years. She was a former bookkeeper at the Hoosier Grain Elevator and retired in 1982 after 24 years of service at Leas Feed Co. in Montpelier.

Clara was a member of the Alethia Chapter 206 Order of the Eastern Star, and the Business & Professional Women’s Club.

Clara is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, and also by four sisters, Helen Matson, Jessie Schmidt, Gladys Stapp, and Daisy Shady, and four brothers, Gene Schmidt, Harry Schmidt, Frank Schmidt, and Russell Schmidt.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W, Windsor St, in Montpelier, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3. A service to celebrate Clara’s life will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, with Pastor Jeremy Cowin officiating; viewing will also be held one hour before the service. Interment will follow in the Black Cemetery in Muncie.

Preferred memorials are to the American Heart Association, 6500 Technology Center Dr. #100, Zionsville, IN 46278, or to the Blackford County Community Foundation, 121 N High St., Hartford City, IN 47348.

