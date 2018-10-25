Home News Chili Walk slated for downtown Saturday evening Chili Walk slated for downtown Saturday evening October 25, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Where and when to vote RSS Preparing for the worst RSS Ossian board hires 2 part-time officers Sports Outside the huddle: Everett Johnson Community Events Halloween physics show at Purdue-FW on Friday Lifestyle Teen Dating Violence LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment