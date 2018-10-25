Charles E. “Charlie” Redding, 93, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, Oct. 23, 2018, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

He was born on the family farm in Rockcreek Township, Wells County, Jan. 10, 1925, to Stanley K. and Edna Dick Redding. Charlie served our country in the United Sates Air Force for three years during World War II. He was a lifelong farmer and a member and trustee of the Buckeye Christian Church and recently attended the First Reformed Church in Bluffton. Charlie bowled for several years and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play baseball and playing cards in a couples card club. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and friends.

On Oct. 19, 1945, in Markle, Charles married Erma R. Lund and together as a family, they just recently celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary.

Survivors include his wife, Erma R. Redding of Bluffton; a daughter, Jan Pearson of Bluffton; and a grandson, Justin Pearson of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by a son, Richard Redding; and a grandson, Todd Mann.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Jeff Lemler officiating. Burial will follow at Sparks Cemetery in rural Wells County, close to the family farm. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to First Reformed Church or Christian Care Good Samaritan Fund.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com