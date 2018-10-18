Barbara G. Whaley, 66, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 17, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Barb was born in Rensselaer on Oct. 5, 1952, to Lawrence and Patricia (Wilbanks) Whaley. Both parents preceded her in death.

A 1970 graduate of North Newton High School, Barb later joined the United States Air Force. She served in the Air Force for 10 years, having been stationed at Grissom, Howard, Diego Garcia, and Selfridge Air Force Bases.

Barb then attended Ball State University and later received an associate degree from Schoolcraft College in Livonia, Mich. She was employed with Precision Service and Save-On Liquor in Bluffton.

Survivors include two sons, Quenten Tomlin of Lafayette and Bernard “Bud” Welch of Bluffton; four grandchildren, Anthony and Ashton Tomlin of Lafayette and McKayla and Cheyanne Welch of Huntertown; two sisters, Karen Whaley of Deerfield Beach, Fla., and Terry Burns of Bluffton; an uncle, Duane Whaley of Kentland; three nephews, Morgan Burns, Conor (Nicole) Burns, and Logan Burns; along with several cousins.

Services will be announced at a later date with burial at the Buswell Cemetery in Newton County. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the veteran’s organization of the donor’s choice.

