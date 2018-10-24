Home Lifestyle Balentine Gallery has art by ‘father, daughter and friends’ on exhibit Balentine Gallery has art by ‘father, daughter and friends’ on exhibit October 24, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle all for One productions to present ‘A Christmas Carol’ in November Lifestyle Several youngsters read1,000 books People Sponsorships offered for CAC ‘menu’ auction Nov. 3 Lifestyle Wells Co. Council on Aging: 10-24-18 What's Up! What’s Up!: 10-24-18 Bluffton Bluffton High School Class of 1950 gather LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment