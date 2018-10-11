Arthur Dale Graff, 62, of Warren, died Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.

He was born Sept. 10, 1956, in Marion, to Arthur Dale Sr. and Mildred Ann Enyeart Graff; they preceded him in death.

Survivors include his sister, Linda (Ted) Bowan of Mt. Etna; and brother, Roy Graff of Richmond.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Graff.

There will be no services held at this time. A celebration service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.