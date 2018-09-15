Home Business Wells Chamber celebrates Croy Machine and Fabrication Wells Chamber celebrates Croy Machine and Fabrication September 15, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Business Spider-Link: IU technology to help assess hurricane damage Business Small-company stocks shine on ho-hum day Business US stocks edge higher, led by banks and smaller companies Business Outside the huddle: Gavin King Business Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet Business Closed ports, lost power: How storm could hurt area economy