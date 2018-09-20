SEPTEMBER 17-23 – 6 p.m. – ONLINE – Bailey, owner. 6805 E 1200 S, Geneva. International Harvester 656, overhead fuel tank, three-point post hole digger, utility trailers, John Deere 335 mower, South Bend lathe, air compressor, Thor valve grinder, generators, Kennedy toolboxes, tools, engine hoist, bolt bins, lockers, tap & die sets, tractor parts, electric motors, C clamps, vises, calipers, micrometer, wheelbarrows, log chains, Pyrex, housewares, collectibles, and misc. Green Auction & Appraisals, 260-589-8474, www.SoldonGreen.com.

SEPTEMBER 19-28 – 9 a.m. – ONLINE – Secured creditors, owners. Excavation & construction equipment, excavators, 1994 Ingersoll-Rand P185CWJD 185 CFM portable air compressor, 2002 ALLIED 9800 hydraulic excavator plate compactor, 1998 Case 1150G LT crawler, 1998 Bomag BW213PDH3 vibratory padfoot compactor, 2000 Daewoo MG250III wheel loader, 2000 Bomag BW172D2 vibratory roller, 2001 New Holland RG80 motor grader, skid steers, attachments, van trailers, RGN’s, equipment trailers. Preview Sept. 27, 10-5 p.m. or by appointment, 815 Adams St., Decatur. Krueckeberg Auction & Realty LLC, 877-591-8756, www.kjauction.com.

SEPTEMBER 20–22 – 11 a.m. – ONLINE – Annual fall farm equipment consignment. 2812 W 500 N, Hartford City, (formerly Frog Alley Sales & Service). Currently accepting good quality farm equipment and tool type consignments through Sept. 20. Tractors, backhoe, harvesting equipment, tillage equipment, hand tools, manure spreaders, 500 gal. fuel tank,full pallet of paver stones, trucks, mowers, hay equipment, miscellaneous. Preview Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Auction company open house & meal 5-7 p.m. Harmeyer Auction & Appraisal Co., 765-348-6538 or 765-561-1671, www.harmeyerauction.net.

SEPTEMBER 21 – 9 a.m. – Secured creditors. Krueckeberg Auction Complex, 815 Adams St., Decatur. Complete liquidation of indoor go cart business, large group of power & cable bucket trucks, dump trucks, utility trucks, miscellaneous trucks & equipment, box trucks, drywall crane trucks, daycab & sleeper tractors, excavators, dozers, backhoe loaders, wheel loader, vibrator rollers, forklifts, grader, skid steers, attachments, shop equipment, dropdecks, RGN’s, van trailers, etc. Preview Sept. 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Krueckeberg Auction & Realty LLC, 877-591-8756, www.kjauction.com.

SEPTEMBER 26 – 5 p.m. – Harris family, owners. 1262 W 400 S, Bluffton. Four bedroom, 1 bath home with over 2,000 sq. ft., eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, large bedrooms, partial basement, 20×40 outbuilding on over 1.5± acres. Household items, antiques, power tools, lawn & garden, fishing boat, riding lawn mower, generator. Real estate sells 6 p.m. Krueckeberg Auction & Realty LLC, 877-591-8756, www.kjauction.com.

SEPTEMBER 29 – 9 a.m. – Randy & Peggy Fenning & other, owners. 3500 E SR 124, Decatur. 2003 Ford F150 XLT Sport, Simplicity, John Deere, & Craftsman lawn mowers, John Deere loader 2 bag grass/leaf bagger, Ford 8 N tractor, finish mower, Bridgeport & Fryer mills, snow blower, Mantis tillers, power washer, appliances, furniture, antique dresser, Remington rifles with/without mounted scopes, BB guns, 44 cal. US Calvary Revolver in case, & more. Two rings most of the day! Town & Country Auctioneers/Realtors, 260-724-8899, www.town-countryauctions.com.

SEPTEMBER 29 – 10:30 a.m. – Harold & Ruth Prouty. 8008 W 400 N, Pennville. Table w/chairs, appliances, hutch, canning jars, crock, glassware, books, Presto pressure cooker, primitive wooden tables, 12 g. Mossburg shot gun, Hornak metal gun cabinet, skid loader, lawn and garden, tire changer, trailers, farming equipment, air compressor, 6500 watt generator, Lincoln welder, torch, welder, hydroponic press, tools, engine hoist. 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, Red Flyer wagon, antiques, apple press, wooden Pepsi crates, old newspapers, more! Bricker Auction Company, www.brickerauctioncompany.com, 260-703-0839.

OCTOBER 6 – 10 a.m. Bluffton National Guard Armory, 500 E. Spring St., Bluffton. 75 year private collection. 116 quality firearms including 16 Winchester Model 61, 9 Walther KKJ rifles, 7 Anschutz rifles and others, scopes, two Browning Gold Series gun safes, checkering tools, sight rings & bases, books & magazines, collectibles. Sale rotation: 10 a.m. Gun books, gun accessories, 10:30 guns by catalog order, 12:30 Browning gun safes. Preview Oct. 5 from 1-5 p.m. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, 800-373-6363, www.EllenbergerBros.com.

OCTOBER 11 – 3 p.m. – Dale and Reva Wall estates. 3924 E. 400 N., Huntington. 1880 Circa potato harvester w/4 iron wheels, antique carpenter tools, WWII artifacts, pony wagon, anvil, 4 Hit & Miss gas engines, lawn mowers, snow blower/PTO tiller, 4 Cutter wood planer, 3 point tractor equipment, farm primitives, ladders, misc. lumber, Nippon, china, glassware, farm toys, Edison cycle record player, 2 motorcycles, fishing, musical instruments, piano, appliances, modern furniture, more! Preview Oct. 11, noon-3 p.m. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, 800-373-6363, www.EllenbergerBros.com.

OCTOBER 13 – 9 a.m. – Richard L. Fields Trust, owners. Lehman Park Pavilion, 212 Park Ave., Berne. Property: W 950 S, Geneva. 97± acres, Hartford Twp., Sec. 21, Adams County. Offered in individual tracts, any combo. Tract 1: 43.737± acres tillable land, CR 950 S, CR 650 W, CR 1000 S. Tract 2: 43.771± acres tillable land, CR 950 S, CR 1000 S. Tract 3: 10± acres, 4± acres tillable, 6± acres woods, CR 1000 S. Krueckeberg Auction & Realty LLC, 877-591-8756, www.kjauction.com.

OCTOBER 13 – 11 a.m. – The Estate of Betty J. Baumgartner, Deborah L. Neuenschwander, Per. Rep. 7189 East 300 North, Craigville. Tract 1: 97.46 acres +/- prime agriculture farm land. Tract 2: All American ranch home, 36’x48’ pole building (2) grain bins situated on 2.54 acres +/-. Tract 3: Tracts 1 & 2 as an entirety. Section 17, Lancaster Township, Wells County. Open house Sept. 27, 5-7 p.m. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, 800-373-6363, www.EllenbergerBros.com.

OCTOBER 20 – 10 a.m. – Estate of Dorothy J. Springer. 3514 East 200 North, Bluffton. Real estate and personal property. Section 22 & 27, Lancaster Township, Wells County. Tract 1: Well maintained ranch home w/pole building situated on 3A+/-. Tract 2: Wooded acreage containing 5.5A+/-. Tract 3: 62A+/- prime agricultural farm land. Tract 4: 60A+/- prime agricultural land. Tract 5: Tracts 1, 2, 3, & 4 as an entirety. Open house Sept. 24, Oct. 8 from 5-7 p.m. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, 800-373-6363, www.EllenbergerBros.com.

OCTOBER 27 – 10 a.m. – ESTATE OF PAUL E. & CAROL A. HENRY. Winters Road, Fort Wayne. Tract 1: Section 15, 1-1/2 story home, pole building, stocked pond, 4.102A+/-. Tract 2: Section 15, 16.032A+/- agriculture. Tract 3: Section 10, 34.440A+/- agriculture. Tract 4: 50.472A+/- agriculture (Tracts 2 & 3 as entirety). Pickup w/snow blade, lawn & garden, snow blower, golf cart, shop tools, pool table, modern furniture, collectibles, primitives, more! Open house Sept. 25, Oct. 9, 5-7 p.m. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, 800-373-6363, www.EllenbergerBros.com.

NOVEMBER 13 – 6:30 p.m. – Donald & Sondra Farr, owners. Ivy Tech Community College Marion Campus. 80+/- acres, two tracts, productive farmland, potential building sites, Washington Township, Blackford County. Halderman Real Estate Services, 800-424-2324, www.halderman.com, Rick Johnloz, 260-827-8181.