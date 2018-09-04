Home State & National News Trump attacks Sessions, suggests DOJ is hurting GOP in midterms Trump attacks Sessions, suggests DOJ is hurting GOP in midterms September 4, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News ISU’s enrollment down 5% from last year’s record high State & National News Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane State & National News Family, friends, and nation say final goodbye to McCain State & National News Why some corn ears outgrow their husks State & National News Southern corn rust has been found in Indiana State & National News Know what to say when postpartum depression hits a loved one