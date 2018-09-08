Thomas L. Allen, 75, of Ossian passed away on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

He was born on Nov. 20, 1942, a son of the late Russell and Martha (Edris) Allen. He was the owner and operator of ATCO Inc. from 1972 until 1990.

Surviving family include his daughters, Sherri Allen of Noblesville, and Angela (Tony) Chaney of Bluffton; son, Michael Allen of Ossian; 12 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Norma Baller; brothers, Rex (Julie) Allen and William (Julie) Allen; special friend, Linda Teush; and several nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and also making many lifelong friends at Daytona Beach, Florida and Lake James. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife of 43 years, Mickey (Hower) Allen; and a brother, James Allen.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian with visitation one hour prior. Son-in-law, Tony will be officiating.

Visitation will also be from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian.

Memorials may be made to Northern Wells Food Pantry, Ossian.

Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.