Terry N. Mundorf, 60, Jonesboro, passed away in his home Sept. 24, 2018.

He was born in Hartford City to Neil Mundorf and Alice (Stoner) Bauman. On Oct. 31, 1992, Terry married Rosanna Adkins, and she preceded him in death June 5, 2011.

Terry worked at Carter Express Anderson as a truck driver. He was a member of Rat Nuts Car Club and enjoyed watching Western movies and attending the annual James Dean Festival. Terry was a dedicated and devoted husband, father, and brother who was willing to help anyone, anytime, anywhere. Although April and DJ weren’t his blood children, he considered them as his own.

He will be missed by April (Dennis) Childers of Fairmount; brother, Larry (Marsha) Tarr of Albany; sisters, Sarrie (Jeff) Plagmann of Jonesboro, and Catina Bauman of Sherwood, Mich.; nieces, Chelsie (Joe) King and Dawn (Brian) Crawley; several other nieces and nephews; and best friend, Kenny Herring.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David J. “Dave” Bowland; stepdad, Richard Bauman; brother, Gary Mundorf; and sister, Melinda Mundorf.

The family will receive visitors from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City. Burial will take place at a later date at Thrailkill Cemetery in Swayzee.

In remembrance of his wife, Rosanna, who passed away due to MS, memorial contributions may be directed to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.

At the family’s request, for those who have classic cars, please drive those to the visitation in Terry’s remembrance.

