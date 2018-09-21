Home RSS She has never missed a fair She has never missed a fair September 21, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS N-B Video: BFSF Industrial Parade 2018 News Bluffton man in court for child molest charge RSS Parade time RSS Northrop takes choral show RSS Norwell yearbooks can be picked up Monday News Police Notebook: 9-21-18