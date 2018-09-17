Sandra Lynn Shavalier, age 59, of Bluffton, died Saturday morning, Sept. 15, 2018, at the Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Sandra was born July 18, 1959, in Akron, Ohio, to Richard Ray White I and Ruth Dresco White. Her parents preceded her in death.

Survivors include two sons, Ray (Nicole) Shavalier and David B. Shavalier, both of Bluffton;two grandchildren; a sister, Debra (Jeff) Gilson of Bluffton; three brothers, David (Barbara) White of Shreveport, La., Richard (Amanda) White of Bokeelia, Fla. and Terry White of Waterford, Mich.; and her former husband, Larry G. Shavalier of Madison Heights, Mich.

There will be no public services.

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with arrangements.

