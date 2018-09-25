Robert N. Heiser, 71, of Montpelier, died Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at Auburn Village in Auburn.

He was born on March 23, 1947, in Green Bay, Wis. He married Gudrun “Trudy” Schultheiss Heiser on Dec. 23, 1970, in Bad-Durkheim, Germany.

Survivors include his wife, Gudrun “Trudy” Schultheiss Heiser of Montpelier; stepson, Uwe Walter (Anghano) Schultheiss of Bad-Durkheim, Germany; brother, John (Mary Ellen) Heiser of Denmark, Wis.; and sisters, Mary (Bruce) Heiser of Madison, Wis., Janet Heiser of Manitowoc, Wis., and Rita (Marty) Watzka of Denmark, Wis.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leo Heiser; and mother, Helen Kennedy Heiser.

Calling hours are from 3 to 8 p.m., Wednesday at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. A service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Marion National Cemetery in Marion.

