Robert Arnold Williams Jr., 72, of Ossian, passed away Saturday evening, Sept. 15, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Robert was born Nov. 1, 1945, in Pontiac, Mich., to Robert A. Williams Sr. and Bette J. Phelps Williams. His parents preceded him in death.

He married Cindy A. Bauermeister Aug. 30, 1963, in Wells County. His wife survives.

Robert was a 1963 graduate of Ossian High School. He retired from International Harvester Fort Wayne after 20 years. He was also the owner operator of CR Seamless Guttering for more than 20 years.

Robert was a 45-year member of the Calvary Lutheran Church in Bluffton. He loved traveling to Alabama for family vacations. He collected Lionel trains and enjoyed photography. He also spent his time tending to his bird feeders and fishing. Most of all, family came first.

Survivors in addition to his wife are a daughter, Rhonda (Tracy) Planck of Valparaiso, Ind.; three sons, Todd (Sue) Williams of Fort Wanye, Rob (Amy) Williams of Ossian, and Derrick (Janel) Williams of Bluffton; 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Barbara (Wendall) Kumfer of Fort Wayne and Sandy Rich of East Liverpool, Ohio.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 19, at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Bluffton,with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor TJ Lynch will be officiating. Burial will take place at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

