Military graveside services for Richard E. Martin will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.

He passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 30, 2018, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mount Vernon, Mo., after an extended illness. Richard was born on Dec. 11, 1933, in Hamilton County, Ind. He married Jayne Mock on Feb. 4, 1955. His wife survives.

A Navy veteran, Dick was proud to be a member of Local 166 Plumbers and Steamfitters of Fort Wayne for 60 years. After two heart attacks, he retired from active work in 1990. Dick and Jayne lived in Bluffton for 38 years and were members of Six Mile Church there. They retired to Fort Myers, Fla., in 1993, before moving to Branson, Mo., in 2004 to be near their grandchildren. Dick was an avid golfer and truly loved the game. He got a hole-in-one on June 11, 2006, at the Holiday Hills Golf Club in Branson. Dick loved the quote from Ben Hogan, “As you walk down the fairway of life, you must smell the roses, for you only get to play one round.” Dick did smell the roses and enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved working with his hands, whether it was making a toy or painting a picture. Dick also enjoyed watching the College of the Ozarks Lady Cats and Bobcats basketball.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 63 years, Jayne Martin; son, Richard K. Martin and daughter-in-law, Susan Martin of Fort Wayne; daughter, Anita Harmon and son-in-law Jeff Harmon of Branson, Mo.; grandchildren, James Aaron Harmon and Alana Harmon of Branson, Mo.; and sisters, Sharon Bulger of Bluffton, Mary Lynn (David) Runkel of Wabash, and Rhonda (Dean) Lautzenheiser of Cummings, Ga. His parents, Richard and Juanita (Hiday) Martin, and two siblings, Janice (Gene) Noll and Donald (Patricia) Martin, preceded Dick in death.

At Richard’s request, no visiting hours or church service will be conducted. Instead, memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s name to the Missouri Veterans Home, 1600 S. Hickory St., Mount Vernon, MO, 65712.