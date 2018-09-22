Richard “Dick” Bennett, 63, of Ossian, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at his home with his daughter by his side.

He was born Dec. 6, 1954, in Bluffton to Charles Bennett and Lucy (Bunch) Bennett. Both of whom preceded him in death.

He worked at Kmart Distribution Center, in Fort Wayne and later in Manteno, Ill., for 27 years before moving back to Wells County in 2002. Recently, he worked at Scheerer McCulloch Auctioneers.

He will be remembered as a loving companion, father, Papa, brother, uncle and friend to many. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and helping others. He also enjoyed gardening, collecting antiques, IU basketball and the NY Yankees.

Surviving family include his companion, Peggy Crosbie; daughter, Amber (Tyler Smith) Ayers; son, Corey Richard (Kelly) Bennett; grandsons, Xavier, Kingston, Barrett and Bennett; siblings, Susan (Michael) Monnot and Jon (Carol) Bennett; stepmother, Marge Bennett; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his siblings, Larry Bennett and Connie (Richard) Hanen.

In lieu of a viewing or funeral, all are welcome to join the family to share memories and fellowship at a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, from 3 to 7 p.m. at 872W-1100N, Ossian, IN 46777.

Memorials may be made to the family or Visiting Nurse Hospice of Fort Wayne at vnfw.org