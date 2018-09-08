Home RSS Report: County’s poverty rate on the rise Report: County’s poverty rate on the rise September 8, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Wells County under flash flood watch Sports More than a game RSS Entomophagiacs News Police Notebook: 09-08-2018 Lifestyle A Joyful Noise … REST AHEAD Sports Tigers come out flat, lose in shootout to Woodlan