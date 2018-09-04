Ralph J. Steffen, 90, formerly of Decatur, passed away Sunday afternoon, Sept. 2, 2018, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Ralph was born on Oct. 19, 1927, in Decatur, to John and Lydia (Gerber) Steffen. He married Lucinda M. Baumgartner in Wells County on Mar. 29, 1953; she preceded him in death on Jan. 20, 2017.

Ralph served in the Korean Conflict and was a lifelong dairy farmer in Adams County. After retirement, he even received his journeyman license. He was also a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. He enjoyed keeping himself busy, attending auctions and buying and selling antiques. He even had his own eBay store, R & L Enterprises, where he sold silver bars and rounds.

Survivors include two daughters, Karen (Jeff) Bailey of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Marlene (Dean) Vanhorn of Decatur; two sons, Gary (Kristi) Steffen and Ron (Natalie) Steffen, both of Fort Wayne; along with eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ralph was preceded in death by an infant son, Davey Jo Steffen; six brothers, Harvey, Wilmer, Walter, Norman, Glennes and Harold Steffen; and four sisters, Catherine Reinhard, Mildred Steffen, Violet Steffen and Vergene Reinhard.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 5, from 2 until 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Thursday, Sept. 6, at 10:30 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Lynn Fiechter and Troy Leyse will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Central Scholarship Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com