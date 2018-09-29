Peggy Stinson, 86, of Lebanon, Tenn., and a former resident of Wells County, passed away Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at The Pavilion Senior Living in Lebanon, Tenn.

She was born Sunday, Sept. 11, 1932, in Montpelier. She married Kenneth Stinson Saturday, Feb. 17, 1951, in Montpelier. He passed away June 19, 2016.

Peggy was a graduate of Montpelier High School. She was a seamstress for many years, as well as devoting her life to God. She attended the Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn.

Loving survivors include her son, Robert (Susan) Stinson of Hermitage, Tenn.; her daughter, Linda (Harold) Smith of Hermitage, Tenn.; her grandsons, Matthew (Sonya) Stinson and Andrew (Alison) Stinson; her granddaughters, Amanda Stinson, Kristi (Jon) Reynolds, and Tonya (James) Drake; her great-grandchildren, Nate, Landon, McKenzie, Lia, Logan, Ethan, Lindsey, Mason, Nolan, Ellie, and Andrew; her great-great-grandchild, Kyler; and two brothers, Larry (Alice) Ely of rural Montpelier and Ralph (Harriett) Ely of Fairfield Glade, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Ely; her mother, Carrie B. Booher Ely; her husband, Kenneth Stinson; and a sister, Betty Ely.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Walker and Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., in Montpelier. A service to celebrate her life will follow at 11 a.m. with Jon Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery at Warren.

