Patricia “Pat” E. Gregg, 89 of Fort Wayne, passed away Aug. 29, 2018. She had been the office manager for Dental Office for 54 years. She was a life member of Isaac Knapp Society, Indiana State and American Dental Association, Eastern Star Chapter 432, Past Member Shriners Widow Club and Daughter of the Nile.

Pat was survived by her son, David Gregg; grandson, Tomas Gregg; and sister, Judy Carpenter. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy L. Greg; parents, Harry and Marguerite (Berger) Carpenter; brother, Harold Carpenter; and sister, Shirley Krinn.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at St. Joseph United Methodist Church, 6004 Reed Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home-Maplewood Park, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. There will be an Order of the Eastern Star memorial service conducted at 7 p.m. during the visitation. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Burial will take place at the Fair View Cemetery in Bluffton at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Shrine Children’s Hospital, St. Joseph United Methodist Church or Parkview Foundation. www.mccombandsons.com