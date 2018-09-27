The Bluffton Free Street Fair has come and gone another year. Here’s a collection of the photos taken by Jessica Bricker, Devan Filchak, Dave Schultz and Glen Werling. For more photos from Street Fair, look for the Street Fair Scrapbook in the Friday, Sept. 28 edition of the Bluffton News-Banner. (Click photo to enlarge.)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR