The Bluffton Free Street Fair has come and gone another year. Here’s a collection of the photos taken by Jessica Bricker, Devan Filchak, Dave Schultz and Glen Werling. For more photos from Street Fair, look for the Street Fair Scrapbook in the Friday, Sept. 28 edition of the Bluffton News-Banner. (Click photo to enlarge.)
Dylan Williamson strums a guitar that’s almost as big as he is as he sings “One of These Days” on the courthouse plaza. (Photo by Glen Werling)
Shawna Schmidt opens a tub of lettuce at the Kings Concessions stand. (Photo by Glen Werling)
Adele Fry, 9, carries her new furry friend on Saturday. (Photo by Jessica Bricker)
Liam Goad does a little dance for his father, Josh Goad, around an inflatable bat he won. (Photo by Glen Werling)
Denny Squires gives his 2-year-old son Max a ride on his shoulders through the Midway Saturday. (Photo by Jessica Bricker)
Contestants try to “whack-a-mole” in the game by that name on the Market Street Midway. (Photo by Glen Werling)
Dulce Sabio takes a break from winning so many prizes, including two “poop” emojies. He’s at the 4-H pancake and sausage booth. (Photo by Glen Werling)
Hayden Knowles pitches a ping-pong ball to win a fish. Between him and his father, they won five fish along wqith several stuffed animals. (Photo by Glen Werling)
People crowd around the Mouse Game to try to win a plush animal on Saturday. (Photo by Devan Filchak)
Brian Eltzroth points out something to grandson Graham Tracy at the Mouse Game. (Photo by Glen Werling)
Carley Buckland takes a bite out of a caramel apple at the courthouse plaza. (Photo by Glen Werling)
Harper Craighead gathers her courage to face the audience to sing “Brave” during the Susie Cues Studio performance on the courthouse square. (Photo by Glen Werling)
Lauren Spencer of the Bluffton High School Bengal Brigade color guard makes her way down the Midway during Wednesday’s high school band parade. (Photo by Jessica Bricker)
The Street Fair Band performs on the corner of Marion and Market streets Saturday evening. (Photo by Devan Filchak)
Crowds fill the Main Stage area for Street Fair Idol Saturday evening. (Photo by Devan Filchak)
Six-year-old Julia Rusticus, the daughter if Nate and Rachel Rusticus of Bluffton, was moved by the music during the Street Fair Idol competition. (Photo by Dave Schultz)
People load up at the 4-H Pancake Booth at the Bluffton Free Street Fair on Saturday morning. (Photo by Devan Filchak)
Mothers pose with their winning babies after the Diaper Derby baby crawl: (from left to right), Breanna Pfister holding 14-month-old Madden Pfister, Lindsey Fiechter holding 13-month-old Cora Fiechter, and Ashley Neuenschwander holding 14-month-old Abe Neuenschwander. First place prize was a $300 gift card to The Mattress and Furniture Store. Pfister came in second place while Fiechter and Neuenschwander tied for first place. (Photo by Devan Filchak)
Cora Fiechter, 13 months, crosses the finish line during the Diaper Derby baby crawl race before tying for first place. (Photo by Devan Filchak)
Abe Neuenschwander, 14 months, crawls to his mom, Ashley Neuenschwander, before tying for first place in the Diaper Derby baby crawl race Saturday morning. (Photo by Devan Filchak)
Patrice White, center, shows her 3-year-old granddaughter Nalani Lipford, right, how to cross her fingers for good luck at the Mouse Game on Friday as 2-year-old Marley Lipford, left, watches the game intently. (Photo by Jessica Bricker)
Zoe Needler and Kamryn Leas, both 13, smile while riding the Wipeout Friday. (Photo by Jessica Bricker)
Siblings Kyler Vannette, 6, and Autumn Owens, 7, race down the slide on Friday. (Photo by Jessica Bricker)
Blake McCarty spins upside down on the trampoline at Washington Commons. (Photo by Glen Werling)
Canon Craig, 4, enjoys some air time on the Johnnie Jump, which allows fairgoers to jump on a trampoline while in a harness. (Photo by Jessica Bricker)
Children ride a dragon roller coaster at the Bluffton Free Street Fair on Saturday evening. (Photo by Devan Filchak)
Ellie Deweese, 8, and Jenna Fox, 7, smile on a turn of the dragon ride. (Photo by Jessica Bricker)
Blake Schortgen, 5, smiles as she and her 3-year-old sister GG enjoy a ride on the cars Friday at the fair. (Photo by Jessica Bricker)
People get ready for the 1,001 Nachts ride to take off on Saturday. (Photo by Devan Filchak)
Eva Graves shelters her ears against the sound of the leaf blower inflating the giant bubble she is in. (Photo by Glen Werling)
Cylee Sills and Allison Tungate freak out on the Freak Out. (Photo by Glen Werling)
People ride the Ferris wheel at the Bluffton Free Street Fair. (Photo by Jessica Bricker)
Seven-year-old Kessiaah Dewitt enjoys a ride on the Happy Swing Saturday. (Photo by Jessica Bricker)
Griffith Broman, 5, smiles on top of the National Guard Humvee at the Bluffton Free Street Fair Saturday. (Photo by Jessica Bricker)
Concert goers made their way to the Kehoe Park stage Saturday as Mr. Speed, a Kiss tribute band from Cleveland, performs during a concert. (Photo by Jessica Bricker)
Mr. Speed, a Kiss tribute band from Cleveland, performs during a concert Saturday at Kehoe Park. (Photo by Jessica Bricker)
Ronan Lister, 3, smiles on his new bike Saturday. A free raffle put on by the Barbarians of Indiana bicycle club gave away about 200 bikes of various sizes and colors. (Photo by Jessica Bricker)
Gracie Pharr, 4, exchanges a high-five for a new bicycle at Saturday’s bicycle raffle put on by the Barbarians of Indiana bicycle club. About 200 bikes were given away of various sizes and colors. (Photo by Jessica Bricker)
Konnor Smith, 5, gives a thumbs up after receiving his new bike. A free raffle put on by the Barbarians of Indiana bicycle club gave away about 200 bikes of various sizes and colors. (Photo by Jessica Bricker)
Delaney Tomlin, 3, smiles as she rides her new bike Saturday. A raffle put on by the Barbarians of Indiana bicycle club gave away about 200 bikes of various sizes and colors. (Photo by Jessica Bricker)